Hunter Pollack, brother of slain Parkland, Fla. student Meadow Pollack, snapped this photo of State Sen. Perry Thurston apparently asleep during yesterday’s debate on the future of former Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel:

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the attack, called the display “shameful”:

Sen. Thurston later claimed he was just thinking about his speech:

But that appears to be a lie as well as this photo was taken about an hour after he gave the speech that he said he was thinking about:

Sen. Thurston was in favor of reinstating Scott Israel:

***

