Regarding yesterday’s allegedly bombshell testimony by diplomat Bill Taylor, Rep. Mark Meadows said the leaks of his testimony “don’t tell the full story” and that “the FULL transcript should be released immediately”:

The leaks out of today’s witness interview have been laughably overblown and don’t tell the full story Still no evidence of quid pro quo. Much of the statement and hearsay allegations didn’t hold up against any real scrutiny. The FULL transcript should be released immediately — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) October 23, 2019

Rep. Lee Zeldin agrees:

Spent another entire day in Schiff’s super secret bunker in the Capitol basement for Amb Taylor’s depo. This transcript should be released ASAP along w ALL of the other transcripts. Much of his leaked opening statement collapsed, but Schiff keeps the public in the dark on that!👎 — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 23, 2019

Even worse? Rep. Adam Schiff won’t even let members of the House Foreign Affaird Committee view impeachment documents “unless supervised by Democrats”:

BREAKING: Adam Schiff will not allow HFAC Republicans to view impeachment docs unless supervised by Democrats. “It is outrageous and unjustifiable to deny us those basic documents…We require the same access to the same docs in the same format” as enjoyed by Democrats. READ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WfSoV4qFs8 — House Foreign Affairs GOP (@HouseForeignGOP) October 23, 2019

And this video was from before Taylor testimony yesterday, but it fits. Why won’t Dems release every transcript publicly NOW?

Rep. Zeldin: Dems’ impeachment push “obliterated by the testimony that’s been given”https://t.co/QsGQfcWdrR pic.twitter.com/Hrz0sIo0Ha — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2019

***