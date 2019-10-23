Regarding yesterday’s allegedly bombshell testimony by diplomat Bill Taylor, Rep. Mark Meadows said the leaks of his testimony “don’t tell the full story” and that “the FULL transcript should be released immediately”:

Rep. Lee Zeldin agrees:

Even worse? Rep. Adam Schiff won’t even let members of the House Foreign Affaird Committee view impeachment documents “unless supervised by Democrats”:

And this video was from before Taylor testimony yesterday, but it fits. Why won’t Dems release every transcript publicly NOW?

