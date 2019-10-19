It’s become commonplace for candidates to start selling T-shirts with whatever buzzy thing they just said on them. For example, Beto sold this “This is f*cked up” T-shirt:

And Kamala Harris sold this T-shirt after she kneecapped Joe Biden in the first debate on busing:

With that said, here’s the latest T-shirt from President Trump’s campaign:

And we have a winner! Even better? Check out the “O” in “Get Over It”:

Hey, “Move On” worked for Bill Clinton. Why can’t “Get Over It” work for President Trump?

