It’s become commonplace for candidates to start selling T-shirts with whatever buzzy thing they just said on them. For example, Beto sold this “This is f*cked up” T-shirt:

Beto O'Rourke is raising money for Moms Demand Action and March For Our Lives with an F-bomb T-shirt https://t.co/L6WHhvJr6P — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2019

And Kamala Harris sold this T-shirt after she kneecapped Joe Biden in the first debate on busing:

New t-shirt in the Kamala Harris store https://t.co/XK49gfKbgu pic.twitter.com/jVcAAjZRSi — Andrew Gauthier (@AndrewGauthier) June 28, 2019

With that said, here’s the latest T-shirt from President Trump’s campaign:

The Trump campaign is now selling "get over it" T-shirts — Anita Kumar (@anitakumar01) October 18, 2019

"The slogan represents a call for Washington politicians to put aside political theater and false accusations and get back to work for the people of the United States." — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 18, 2019

And we have a winner! Even better? Check out the “O” in “Get Over It”:

Time to stop the political theater and false accusations. Time to get back to work for the people of this country. Time to Get Over It!https://t.co/MEQNVxZEwU — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2019

Hey, “Move On” worked for Bill Clinton. Why can’t “Get Over It” work for President Trump?

Well, here comes the merch. The latest Trump campaign t-shirt: "GET OVER IT." pic.twitter.com/Qwl9NhfjTi — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 18, 2019

