By now we’ve all seen this photo where Nancy Pelosi is hailed as some sort of hero for daring to stand up and wag her finger at the president:
This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery. https://t.co/7iEuD4UUVO
— David Lauter (@DavidLauter) October 16, 2019
But former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer points out that wagging your finger at the president was treated just a little bit differently when she did it to then President Obama:
The news media hails @SpeakerPelosi as a hero for pointing her finger at @POTUS @realDonaldTrump but when I stood up to @BarackObama I was vilified as rude and racist. Such Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/banxxQp7F1
— Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 17, 2019
Yep. “Jan Brewer gets an earful from Obama in Ariz.”:
Exactly https://t.co/1ZtPtq72uA
— Evan ♦️ (@evanmoore) October 18, 2019
And here’s Twitchy favorite Brit Hume putting it all in perspective with just four words:
She has a point. https://t.co/eMr9nIzKol
— Brit Hume (@brithume) October 18, 2019
Nailed it, Brit:
— 🇺🇸 TRUMP USA 🇺🇸 (@MADE__USA) October 18, 2019
Over to you, media:
It’s like the media doesn’t pick sides🙄
— Jill (@BellaLolaGirl) October 18, 2019
But Jan Brewer needs to understand that there is a very important difference between the situations. You see, Obama is a Democrat.
— Sheri (@captnwentworth) October 18, 2019
If the media didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards at all.
— The Intersect (@mburm201) October 18, 2019
***
