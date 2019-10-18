By now we’ve all seen this photo where Nancy Pelosi is hailed as some sort of hero for daring to stand up and wag her finger at the president:

This photo could be a Pelosi campaign poster — the sole woman in the room, literally standing up to the President. Why he thinks this makes her look bad is a mystery. https://t.co/7iEuD4UUVO — David Lauter (@DavidLauter) October 16, 2019

But former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer points out that wagging your finger at the president was treated just a little bit differently when she did it to then President Obama:

The news media hails @SpeakerPelosi as a hero for pointing her finger at @POTUS @realDonaldTrump but when I stood up to @BarackObama I was vilified as rude and racist. Such Hypocrites! pic.twitter.com/banxxQp7F1 — Jan Brewer (@GovBrewer) October 17, 2019

Yep. “Jan Brewer gets an earful from Obama in Ariz.”:

And here’s Twitchy favorite Brit Hume putting it all in perspective with just four words:

She has a point. https://t.co/eMr9nIzKol — Brit Hume (@brithume) October 18, 2019

Nailed it, Brit:

Over to you, media:

It’s like the media doesn’t pick sides🙄 — Jill (@BellaLolaGirl) October 18, 2019

But Jan Brewer needs to understand that there is a very important difference between the situations. You see, Obama is a Democrat. — Sheri (@captnwentworth) October 18, 2019

If the media didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any standards at all. — The Intersect (@mburm201) October 18, 2019

