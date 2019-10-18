By now we’ve all seen this photo where Nancy Pelosi is hailed as some sort of hero for daring to stand up and wag her finger at the president:

But former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer points out that wagging your finger at the president was treated just a little bit differently when she did it to then President Obama:

Yep. “Jan Brewer gets an earful from Obama in Ariz.”:

And here’s Twitchy favorite Brit Hume putting it all in perspective with just four words:

Nailed it, Brit:

Over to you, media:

