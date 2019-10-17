The BBC is reporting that President Erdogan of Turkey threw the now infamous “don’t be a fool” letter from President Trump into the trash after reading it:
Turkish president Erdogan 'threw Trump's Syria letter in bin' https://t.co/oqv9rTLgCv
— Dan McHardie (@mchardie) October 17, 2019
This was allegedly confirmed to the BBC from Erdogan’s office:
#Turkey President's office confirms to @bbcturkce that when President #Erdogan received #Trump's letter, he "thoroughly rejected it, threw it in the bin" and launched the #Syria operation the same day. His mind was already made up to move in; letter was reportedly the final straw pic.twitter.com/pHaiyF5skG
— Mark Lowen (@marklowen) October 17, 2019
Well, this should make the Pence/Pompeo trip interesting:
We are wheels down in Ankara, Turkey with Secretary of State @SecPompeo.
I just turned on my phone to see that erdogan said he threw trumps letter in the trash.
Pompeo and @VP are both scheduled here in Turkey. Should be interesting!
— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 17, 2019