The first photos are out of Vice President Mike Pence’s meeting today with President Erdogan of Turkey. . .

. . .and there’s already a conspiracy theory brewing that Turkey snubbed Pence by not having a large U.S. flag in the background:

Guys, put the tinfoil hats away please. Here’s Joe Biden and Erdogan in 2016:

It IS protocol because Pence is not America’s leader:

