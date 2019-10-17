The first photos are out of Vice President Mike Pence’s meeting today with President Erdogan of Turkey. . .
First pic from Erdogan, Pence meeting.
NO ONE is happy pic.twitter.com/bU1sxNJlaX
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019
. . .and there’s already a conspiracy theory brewing that Turkey snubbed Pence by not having a large U.S. flag in the background:
Am I crazy or is it usually protocol to have the visiting leader’s country’s flag behind him or her?
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 17, 2019
I think protocol for intentional humiliation is two host flags. Also look at body language, which tells similar story.
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 17, 2019
The tiny American concession flag is an amazing touch.
— Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 17, 2019
Guys, put the tinfoil hats away please. Here’s Joe Biden and Erdogan in 2016:
Here is Erdogan, then-Vice President Biden meeting in 2016. No US flag pic.twitter.com/AoNfoZq1Qw
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019
It IS protocol because Pence is not America’s leader:
SO, There is no American flag in the background because Pence and Erdogan aren’t equals, a Turkish official says. [Erdogan President, Pence is a Vice President]
That’s just a protocol pic.twitter.com/oKEVm2WoRc
— Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019
