The first photos are out of Vice President Mike Pence’s meeting today with President Erdogan of Turkey. . .

First pic from Erdogan, Pence meeting. NO ONE is happy pic.twitter.com/bU1sxNJlaX — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019

. . .and there’s already a conspiracy theory brewing that Turkey snubbed Pence by not having a large U.S. flag in the background:

Am I crazy or is it usually protocol to have the visiting leader’s country’s flag behind him or her? — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 17, 2019

I think protocol for intentional humiliation is two host flags. Also look at body language, which tells similar story. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 17, 2019

The tiny American concession flag is an amazing touch. — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 17, 2019

Guys, put the tinfoil hats away please. Here’s Joe Biden and Erdogan in 2016:

Here is Erdogan, then-Vice President Biden meeting in 2016. No US flag pic.twitter.com/AoNfoZq1Qw — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019

It IS protocol because Pence is not America’s leader:

SO, There is no American flag in the background because Pence and Erdogan aren’t equals, a Turkish official says. [Erdogan President, Pence is a Vice President] That’s just a protocol pic.twitter.com/oKEVm2WoRc — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) October 17, 2019

***