Update: Contrary to earlier reports, Erdogan will meet with Pence and Pompeo tomorrow:

Original post:

Yesterday, Sen. Lindsey Graham warned Turkey to stay away from the Syrian city of Kobani:

Turkey, however, is advancing on Kobani right now according to Kurdish sources, confirmed to this journo by a “senior US official”:

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are on the way to Turkey, by President Erdogan said in a speech to parliament this morning that he will not meet with them:

Erdogan will only meet with President Trump:

Pence and Pompeo will instead meet with their Turkish counterparts:

***

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

 

 

