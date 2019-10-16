As we told you this morning, failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said during an interview on MSNBC that a person not in compliance with his gun confiscation law would get “a visit from law enforcement to recover that firearm.” ICYMI, here it is again:

But now Beto’s rapid response director is saying he didn’t say that thing we all heard him just say:

We just watched the clip:

And maybe the IRS is not such a great example. So, Beto will take your house, too?

Get that gun in by April 15!

IrS aGeNtS dO nOt Go DoOr To DoOr:

Please explain:

And what’s next? Will she try to say that Beto didn’t also say, “Hell yes — we’re going to take your AR-15”?

