As we told you this morning, failing presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said during an interview on MSNBC that a person not in compliance with his gun confiscation law would get “a visit from law enforcement to recover that firearm.” ICYMI, here it is again:

.@BetoORourke on his gun confiscation plan: “Has to be consequences” for noncompliance; "in that case I think there would be a visit by law enforcement to recover that firearm" pic.twitter.com/U5PywOgw9D — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 16, 2019

But now Beto’s rapid response director is saying he didn’t say that thing we all heard him just say:

If someone is publicly, flagrantly stating that they refuse to comply with the law, as in Joe's scenario, of course there will be legal consequences. This is how it works with any law. Republicans are usually pretty in favor of that concept. https://t.co/iWagmZxQ7h — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 16, 2019

Beto couldn't have been more clear last night, but for my Republican friends, this is how a buyback works: After the law is passed, people would be expected to turn in their assault weapons in exchange for payment… — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 16, 2019

If they did not, and they bring those weapons into public space or if a police officer discovers them in the course of their regular duties, the officer would take that assault weapon into custody…. — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 16, 2019

Beto would not send officers door to door to collect weapons – just as we do not send the IRS door to door to collect taxes. — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 16, 2019

With any law in this country, there are a few people who may not comply, but the overwhelming majority of Americans do voluntarily comply with our laws, even when they don't like them, and we have every reason to expect that Americans would do the same with a buyback program. — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 16, 2019

This is not a new idea. This buyback program was tried with great success in Australia – effectively ending mass shootings in the country. — Lauren Hitt (@LaurenHitt) October 16, 2019

We just watched the clip:

He literally tells Joe Scarborough that's just what he's going to do. https://t.co/7DvYK9zm8C — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 16, 2019

And maybe the IRS is not such a great example. So, Beto will take your house, too?

GP Ultimately, you do. The IRS places liens on our assets and sells them. They literally come to our door and take our house. Try again. https://t.co/soVKHKzuhw — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) October 16, 2019

Get that gun in by April 15!

So we just mail them in every April? https://t.co/5uAGkV8Nqm — Adulting Czar 🍷 (@AdultingCzar) October 16, 2019

IrS aGeNtS dO nOt Go DoOr To DoOr:

Please explain:

So, pray tell, what exactly did he mean by a "visit by law enforcement"? They are coming over for a potluck? They want to watch the game? They want to play Monopoly, right? That must be it. https://t.co/PjnYyRMYL2 — Jesting Jodi – The Cam Edwards Stan Account🥃 (@IMissRWReagan) October 16, 2019

And what’s next? Will she try to say that Beto didn’t also say, “Hell yes — we’re going to take your AR-15”?

