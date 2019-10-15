The New York Times is reporting that Trump’s former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill testified that she was told to alert White House lawyers about Rudy Giuliani’s work on Ukraine by none other than former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“Giuliani’s a hand grenade”:

Breaking News: John Bolton was said to be so alarmed by efforts to pressure Ukraine that he told an aide to alert White House lawyers: “Giuliani’s a hand grenade." https://t.co/QmkKTj8kjj — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 15, 2019

Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was singled out as well:

Breaking via NYT: John Bolton instructed Fiona Hill to notify the chief lawyer for the National Security Council that Rudy Giuliani was working with Mick Mulvaney on a rogue operation with legal implications, Hill told the investigators. https://t.co/rTwBWk6HUI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 15, 2019

Bolton also allegedly said, “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up”:

One person in the room during Hill’s testimony initially said Bolton mentioned Rudy in the quote, but two others have now said he cited Sondland: “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up." — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 15, 2019

It sounds like it’s John Bolton who pulled the pin:

On another occasion, he said, "Giuliani’s a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up,” according to testimony by Fiona Hill. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) October 15, 2019

Rudy Giuliani’s response to the hand grenade quip:

.@RudyGiuliani on Bolton calling him a “hand grenade.” RG: “I’m very disappointed that his bitterness drives him to attack a friend falsely…It’s really ironic that John Bolton is calling anyone else a hand grenade. When John is described by many as an atomic bomb . “ — Kristen Welker (@kwelkernbc) October 15, 2019

Welcome to the resistance, John Bolton?

.@AmbJohnBolton welcome to the Resistance. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 15, 2019

John Bolton … welcome to the resis … — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) October 15, 2019

Boy I can't wait till Trump refers to Bolton a member of the "Deep State" 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Stephen White (@sgw94) October 15, 2019

Everyone knew John Bolton was gonna try to unilaterally take down *a* government, it’s just surprising it’s this one — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 15, 2019

Up next? Congress wants to hear from Bolton:

We can confirm this. FIONA HILL testified that JOHN BOLTON had a big problem with Giuliani's Ukraine campaign and told her to raise it with White House lawyers. Lawmakers already talking abt Bolton needing to come testify. More w/ @karoun @shaneharrishttps://t.co/uFfhfQOuAY https://t.co/Dfuv2Q7ZAJ — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) October 15, 2019

***