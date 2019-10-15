The New York Times is reporting that Trump’s former top Russia adviser Fiona Hill testified that she was told to alert White House lawyers about Rudy Giuliani’s work on Ukraine by none other than former National Security Adviser John Bolton.

“Giuliani’s a hand grenade”:

Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was singled out as well:

Bolton also allegedly said, “I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up”:

It sounds like it’s John Bolton who pulled the pin:

Rudy Giuliani’s response to the hand grenade quip:

Welcome to the resistance, John Bolton?

Up next? Congress wants to hear from Bolton:

