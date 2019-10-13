Anthony Scarmucci designed some T-shirts for a non-existent Mitt Romney 2020 campaign. Check them out:

Is he serious with the one in the middle of the top row? “Mitt Happens”?

Trending

Because everyone will immediately associate “Mitt Happens” with “S*it Happens”:

“Bwahaha” is right!

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anthony ScaramucciMitt Romney