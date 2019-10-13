Anthony Scarmucci designed some T-shirts for a non-existent Mitt Romney 2020 campaign. Check them out:
You may be proud of your “Where’s Hunter?” T-shirt…but we’re really proud of ours…You see, we know where Mitt is…he’s listening, he’s hearing, he’s seeing, he’s reading and he’s coming…. https://t.co/sCUTWW6IHA #committomitt #mitt2020 @MittRomney #MittRomney pic.twitter.com/gpgTdL33UY
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) October 12, 2019
Is he serious with the one in the middle of the top row? “Mitt Happens”?
OMG….really? Mitt Happens? 😂😂😂 Anthony, you are such a loser. https://t.co/h7Gb49SHhZ
— Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 13, 2019
Because everyone will immediately associate “Mitt Happens” with “S*it Happens”:
“Bwahaha” is right!
***