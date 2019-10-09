In a new interview with PBS, Hillary Clinton says “obviously I can beat him again” in response to a question on if she’ll enter the 2020 race:

Look how The Hill leaves out the “again” while they do damage control and say she was just joking about it:

This would be accurate if the popular vote had anything to do with electing presidents, but it doesn’t:

You see, questioning the legitimacy of an election is only a danger to democracy when President Trump tweets something about it. When Hillary or Stacey Abrams does it, it’s just accepted as fact.

