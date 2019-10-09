In a new interview with PBS, Hillary Clinton says “obviously I can beat him again” in response to a question on if she’ll enter the 2020 race:

Hillary Clinton coming down with a strong case of Stacey Abrams Syndrome and claiming she won the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/uTSj72IMN0 — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) October 9, 2019

Look how The Hill leaves out the “again” while they do damage control and say she was just joking about it:

Clinton jokes she could "obviously" beat Trump in 2020 "rematch" https://t.co/7089qOLZ0X pic.twitter.com/TMUtt61jWd — The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2019

This would be accurate if the popular vote had anything to do with electing presidents, but it doesn’t:

Hillary Clinton joked about running against Donald Trump again and also dinged the president for losing the popular vote to her in the 2016 election. https://t.co/A7hu3sraeV — HuffPost (@HuffPost) October 9, 2019

You see, questioning the legitimacy of an election is only a danger to democracy when President Trump tweets something about it. When Hillary or Stacey Abrams does it, it’s just accepted as fact.

***