Sen. Lindsey Graham sent a letter to the Prime Ministers of Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom urging them to continued working with AG Bill Barr to investigate “the origins & extent of foreign influence in the 2016 presidential election”:

Here’s the section of the letter as it pertains to Australia:

And the Australian ambassador to the U.S. posted his country’s response to Twitter:

Of note, Australia rejects Sen. Graham’s “characterisation” of Alexander Downer’s “role” and they will work with AG Barr to “resolve any misunderstandings in this matter”:

Here’s the enlarged view:

Downer is, of course, at the heart of all this:

So it sounds like Australia is defending Downer, but we’ll have to wait and see.

