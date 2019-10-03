Sen. Lindsey Graham sent a letter to the Prime Ministers of Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom urging them to continued working with AG Bill Barr to investigate “the origins & extent of foreign influence in the 2016 presidential election”:

TODAY: Chairman @LindseyGrahamSC urges Prime Ministers of Australia, Italy and the United Kingdom to continue working with AG Barr as @TheJusticeDept investigates the origins & extent of foreign influence in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Read more: https://t.co/GDrTBuWYqv pic.twitter.com/IJ8g3iq7id — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 2, 2019

Chairman Graham noted, “That the Attorney General is holding meetings with your countries to aid in the Justice Department’s investigation of what happened is well within the bounds of his normal activities. He is simply doing his job.” — Senate Judiciary (@senjudiciary) October 2, 2019

Here’s the section of the letter as it pertains to Australia:

And the Australian ambassador to the U.S. posted his country’s response to Twitter:

Australia’s response to Senator Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/xiQJ26errM — Joe Hockey (@JoeHockey) October 3, 2019

Of note, Australia rejects Sen. Graham’s “characterisation” of Alexander Downer’s “role” and they will work with AG Barr to “resolve any misunderstandings in this matter”:

Here we go. Australia's ambassador to the US Joe Hockey responds to Lindsey Graham, defending Alexander Downer: "In your letter you made mention of an Australian diplomat. We reject your characterisation of his role." https://t.co/Tmg0GGk4wh — Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 (@MarkDiStef) October 3, 2019

Here’s the enlarged view:

Downer is, of course, at the heart of all this:

This is EXCELLENT The entire probe began after former Australian Foreign Minister Alexander Downer tipped the FBI about a meeting w/Papadopoulos and that sparked the FBI's counter-intel probe Downer's story was suspect Downer is deeply connected to the Clinton Foundation https://t.co/UCE8kFf8aH — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2019

So it sounds like Australia is defending Downer, but we’ll have to wait and see.

***