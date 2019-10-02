Rudy Giuliani’s next step to stop the impeachment of President Donald Trump? A possible lawsuit against “The Swamp.” From a text message he sent Elaina Plott last night:

Rudy Giuliani says he is looking to sue The Swamp. pic.twitter.com/3D65Mg6VaO — Elaina Plott (@elainaplott) October 2, 2019

He then spoke to Laura Ingraham about it:

🚨BREAKING🚨 Rudy Giuliani is considering a lawsuit against House Democrats pic.twitter.com/5JWysnhO8R — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 2, 2019

Rudy followed that up this morning with these two tweets that make it a little clearer just what his goal is, but he’s since deleted the first one. Our publishing system captured the text of it:

We are carefully considering our legal options to seek redress against Congress and individual members, for engaging in an organized effort to exceed their limited powers, under the Constitution, and… — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 2, 2019

…to trample on the constitutional rights of citizens in an illicit plan carried out by illegal means, to remove the President of the US, on deliberately falsified charges. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 2, 2019

