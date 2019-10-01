Breaking news out of D.C. where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo just told House Dems that they will not be deposing State Department employees anytime soon:

I’m concerned with aspects of the Committee’s request that can be understood only as an attempt to intimidate, bully, & treat improperly the distinguished professionals of the Department of State, including several career FSOs. pic.twitter.com/QRtMaXlhQM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019

Let me be clear: I will not tolerate such tactics, and I will use all means at my disposal to prevent and expose any attempts to intimidate the dedicated professionals whom I am proud to lead and serve alongside at the Department of State. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 1, 2019

Emoji level? 🔥🔥🔥. From Andrew Clark of the Trump campaign:

Shorter Sec. Pompeo: ✅Questions House Democrats bullying State Dept. staff. ✅Questions House Democrats legal authority. ✅Questions House Democrats inadequate (read: political) timeline 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/t2RwWncMzH — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) October 1, 2019

Dems were hoping to start meeting with folks tomorrow:

Pompeo says it's not feasible for depositions of State Dept officials to begin tomorrow, as Democrats had hoped. House Democrats have been hoping to hear tomorrow from former US ambassador to Ukraine Masha Yovanovitch. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) October 1, 2019

***