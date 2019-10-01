Meanwhile, in Italy, a woman reportedly with press credentials, just burst through the rope line to give Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “a big hunk of Parmesan cheese to protest tariffs”:

Italian PM Conte expels a woman from room after she gives Secretary #Pompeo a big hunk of Parmesan cheese to protest tariffs — Jessica Donati (@jessdonati) October 1, 2019

Bit of an odd scene at @SecPompeo meeting with #Italy PM as a woman with press credentials bursts our from behind the ropes to present him with cheese. She is ushered away, PM apologizes. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) October 1, 2019

Parmesian. She said she wanted Pompeo to be aware of the impact threatened US tariffs would have on local Italian products. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) October 1, 2019

What a nice woman. Why is Italy apologizing?

But… I mean… I hope he got the cheese. After all, cheese is cheese. https://t.co/YJGoKk2Ra5 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 1, 2019

Exit question: Does he get to keep the cheese?

To whom it may concern, What happened to the cheese? Concerned Italian Citizen https://t.co/gv2i3gQGXm — Steve Ritacco (@computermuse) October 1, 2019

***