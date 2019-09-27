Need a break from Ukraine-impeachment Twitter? If so, have a look at the photo from Sen. Tim Scott and his staff paying homage to 80s movies. And, yes. That’s the South Carolina Republican dressed as Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem in the 1988 hit comedy, “Coming to America’:

Nailed it!

And kudos to E.T. and Eliot:

Trending

Also note the guy in the blue “Wolverines” T-shirt. Nice:

Although people aren’t happy that Sen. Scott played dress up instead of impeaching Donald Trump:

Sigh. Pace yourselves, libs. We have months to go yet.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Tim Scott