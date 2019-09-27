Need a break from Ukraine-impeachment Twitter? If so, have a look at the photo from Sen. Tim Scott and his staff paying homage to 80s movies. And, yes. That’s the South Carolina Republican dressed as Eddie Murphy’s Prince Akeem in the 1988 hit comedy, “Coming to America’:

Somedays you just wake up and think, I miss the 80s. So you run it back. #ScottStaffPic pic.twitter.com/wHQpLBXi30 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) September 26, 2019

Nailed it!

And kudos to E.T. and Eliot:

The woman who went as Elliott and ET deserves a raise. — Mayor of Flavortown (@JTFC_TM) September 26, 2019

Also note the guy in the blue “Wolverines” T-shirt. Nice:

Although people aren’t happy that Sen. Scott played dress up instead of impeaching Donald Trump:

….these are adults….right? — Old's Cool (@JesseEllisJr) September 26, 2019

Senator, after reading the #WhistleblowerComplaint, I am very troubled about the future of this administration. Your leadership is vital at this historic point in our democracy. Please ensure that all branches of government are functioning ethically and legally. Thank you. — Steve Sanders (@SteveSa92155254) September 26, 2019

This is the best you can post as our republic crumbles under you blind leadership? — newsoutherndemocrat (@newsoutherndem1) September 26, 2019

Another stooge talking about everything else but the real problem! The dope sitting in the Oval just got caught and is talking about executing people and you just daydreaming! Cray!! — TammyLynn0414 (@TLynn0414) September 26, 2019

Sigh. Pace yourselves, libs. We have months to go yet.

