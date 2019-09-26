Congress just released a redacted version of the whistleblower complaint:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House intelligence committee releases redacted version of whistleblower complaint at center of Trump impeachment probe. — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) September 26, 2019

Here’s the opener:

We’ll hear a lot about this line today: “I have received information from multiple U.S. Government officials”:

so … wait. did the whistleblower actually witness any of what is alleged or is this entire complaint all second- and even third-hand intel? — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 26, 2019

Seems to me the whistleblower complaint is just a second- or third-hand account of the Ukraine call. The person claims that someone told him the admin was trying to hide it. Since Trump released the entire thing quickly, isn't it going to be tough to call it a cover up? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) September 26, 2019

Link to the full letter here:

Whistleblower complaint is out https://t.co/mOo3asSqS1 — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 26, 2019

