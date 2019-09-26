Shot. . .

Alleged 2020 Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford used an Arby’s as a prop and asked current President Donald Trump, “Where’s the beef?” “Where’s the beef?” is, of course, from Wendy’s:

Trending

Chaser. . .

And then Arby’s, one of Twitter’s best accounts, murdered the confused man best known for his fake hikes on the Appalachian Trail:

For real. Who can top this?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Arby'sMark Sanford