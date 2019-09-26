Shot. . .

Alleged 2020 Republican presidential candidate Mark Sanford used an Arby’s as a prop and asked current President Donald Trump, “Where’s the beef?” “Where’s the beef?” is, of course, from Wendy’s:

Currently outside Arby’s near the Iowa State Capitol, @MarkSanford is using a roast beef sandwich as a prop to ask “Where’s the beef?” re: Trump policy promises #iacaucus pic.twitter.com/VZYKfn7dpE — Shelby Fleig (@shelbyfleig) September 25, 2019

Chaser. . .

And then Arby’s, one of Twitter’s best accounts, murdered the confused man best known for his fake hikes on the Appalachian Trail:

Sir, this is an Arby's. — Arby's (@Arbys) September 25, 2019

For real. Who can top this?

PSA: This meme is officially dead. It's done all it can do. https://t.co/Mv7FfrCTsi — Rian Watt (@rianwatt) September 25, 2019

***