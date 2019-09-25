Well, someone in the White House is having a very, very bad day. Jennifer Bendery of the HuffPost reports:

Pelosi's shop confirms the White House sent them a copy of their talking points on Trump/Ukraine — and then followed up with a "recall" email 😂 — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

Screenshot here:

Here's a screenshot of the White House asking House Democrats to please disregard the talking points on Trump/Ukraine they just emailed them pic.twitter.com/55HgOESWyL — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

It’s kind of too late:

The White House is trying to “recall” the talking points they sent to democrats. pic.twitter.com/Bz5b23FmzT — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) September 25, 2019

And it looks like other Dems got the email, too:

A Senate Dem's office just emailed to say the White House emailed them their talking points on Trump/Ukraine, too. And then sent a follow-up "recall" email. — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) September 25, 2019

So, the same people who sent out the email to the wrong people are also the same people libs think have altered the Ukraine transcript to make President Trump look better? Pick one, please:

I mean these people can't even send out talking points without distributing them to the wrong people, but they somehow engaged in a conspiracy to change the MEMCON after the fact to remove incriminating stuff.https://t.co/Gs95ydRxZT — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 25, 2019

***

