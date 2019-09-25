Reuters is reporting that Greta Thunberg’s chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize are being hurt by her shaming of global warming hypocrites who fly around the world:

From Reuters:

But Thunberg’s youth, outspokenness and confrontational approach – the very factors that have made her the global face of climate change activism – present challenging questions for the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Her shaming of those who choose to travel by airplane – #flightshame – raises hackles among some people. The denunciations of world leaders by a teenager alienates others.

And:

“The problem is that the principle of ‘flight shame’ brings her chances … down. Shame is not a constructive feeling to bring about change.”

She’s been a vocal critic of flying, even suggesting that “her generation” won’t be able to fly somewhere except in an emergency:

My generation won’t be able to fly other than for emergencies, in a foreseeable future if we are to be the least bit serious about the 1,5° warming limit.

I will try to make it to as many places as possible without flying. And also participate via video link.#istayontheground — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 30, 2018

And she reportedly stopped flying in 2015:

Of course. And I stopped flying 2015. — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 8, 2018

Scientists, however, are allowed to fly:

A scientist going to to a climate conference 2019 is a clear emergency, to me. A child flying across the globe telling others to reduce their carbon emissions is not. You can have my budget:) — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) December 31, 2018

Before America found out about her and her boat ride across the Atlantic, she’s been taking trains all over Europe instead of flying:

On January 23-25 I look forward to joining the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Especially the 65 hour train ride there and back 😁 #WEF19 #IStayOnTheGround

#ClimateStrike #EveryBreathMatters #FridaysforFuture #schoolstrike4climate — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 10, 2019

Now awaits two days of train travel. Next stop London! pic.twitter.com/bzyx2EPdMK — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 20, 2019

So, she should get the Nobel Peace Prize for speaking out on climate change but not kid it because she’s being honest about it and calling out the *wrong* people? What a joke:

I doubt she cares. — Oeishik M.G.C. JD (@TributeProjects) September 25, 2019

Maybe I’m wrong but somehow I really don’t think she will care about that… — Lady_Di63 (@63ladydi) September 25, 2019

Maybe she should order up a few drone strikes on climate criminals? That might help her chances:

Nobel peace prize is a joke! They gave it to mass world bomber Obama — Dolores Flores 🌼🇨🇦🌼🇲🇽🌼 (@dolores_flores) September 25, 2019

