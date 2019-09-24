President Trump put China and President Xi on notice over Hong Kong at his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

“We’re carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong” and “The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty”:

Trump raises Hong Kong, says expects China to honor one country, two systems and terms of 1997 handover. "We are all counting on President Xi to be a great leader." — Ishaan Tharoor (@ishaantharoor) September 24, 2019

"We're carefully monitoring the situation in Hong Kong," Pres. Trump says. "The world fully expects that the Chinese government will honor its binding treaty…How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future." #UNGA pic.twitter.com/KXuEX8pzL3 — ABC News (@ABC) September 24, 2019

The president also hit out at China on trade:

TRUMP: "The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots the future belongs to sovereign and independent nations." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 24, 2019

TRUMP on unfair China trade: "Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests, but as far as America is concerned, those days are over." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 24, 2019

They should be fidgeting:

