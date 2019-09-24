It’s appears that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross fell asleep during the president’s speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday:

Shot of Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross during President Trump's #UNGA speech, seemingly asleep pic.twitter.com/hyO4SWejHs — Zack Guzman (@zGuz) September 24, 2019

Video:

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was seemingly taking a snooze during President Trump's #UNGA speech pic.twitter.com/ynaM15v8di — Zack Guzman (@zGuz) September 24, 2019

And here’s another angle:

Is Wilbur Ross … is he sleeping through Trump's #unga speech? pic.twitter.com/rmzjtuFedB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 24, 2019

Politico reported back in July that Sec. Ross has been known to fall asleep in meetings:

“Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings,” said the former outside adviser. “There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.”

