It’s appears that Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross fell asleep during the president’s speech at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday:

Video:

And here’s another angle:

Politico reported back in July that Sec. Ross has been known to fall asleep in meetings:

“Because he tends to fall asleep in meetings, they try not to put him in a position where that could happen so they’re very careful and conscious about how they schedule certain meetings,” said the former outside adviser. “There’s a small window where he’s able to focus and pay attention and not fall asleep.”

