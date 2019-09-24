Buckle up. . .

Rudy Giuliani said in a series of tweets a few moments ago that he has “video documentary evidence” of Hunter Biden’s “suspected criminality” in both Ukraine and China:

Day off from Biden. Focus on Iran. Tomorrow we will resume with the videotapes and video documentary evidence, establishing very serious suspected criminality in Ukraine. Then we’ll move on to China, which is sadly and tragically, worse. pic.twitter.com/KO3954TrEk — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 24, 2019

The eleged pattern of selling public office for millions and billions is an attack on the core of our government of laws. It must be taken seriously, even if it involves a member of the Washington protected class. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 24, 2019

***

