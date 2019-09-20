A man was arrested this afternoon after literally driving his SUV through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, IL, a suburb of Chicago:

Breaking: An SUV has driven into Woodfield Mall in Chicago, Illinois. The mall is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/SiHedyOqEB — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) September 20, 2019

The driver is now in custody:

#BREAKING: A man behind the wheel of a black SUV drove through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Friday afternoon. He drove through Sears & damaged several other stores including Forever 21 & Hollister. Driver in police custody.@cbschicago Photo Courtesy: Nik Farooqui pic.twitter.com/L5GoDk7WHH — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 20, 2019

Here’s a better shot of the driver:

Amazingly, no injuries were reported:

Per Schaumburg Police, one person is in custody after driving an SUV through Woodfield Mall. No injuries are reported. Witnesses say the car came in through Sears on the buildings north side. Nearby offices and businesses are on lockdown. — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) September 20, 2019

RIP Sears:

#BREAKING: Here’s a closer look at the Sears entrance at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. This video was taken minutes after a person drove through the shopping center in a Black SUV. Still no word from police on if anyone’s been injured. Courtesy: @Nikkidoylee @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/C4wpRReNOi — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) September 20, 2019

