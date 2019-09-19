Overnight, rains from Tropical Depression Imelda dumped up to 30 inches of rain in the Beaumont area in southeast Texas causing “life threatening’ flooding:
RIGHT NOW | Life threatening flooding from remnants of #Imleda overnight in southeast Texas. 20-30" of rain reported between #Houston and #Beaumont. Water rescues in progress. #txwx #Texas #flooding #flood pic.twitter.com/jusbLsxId5
— Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) September 19, 2019
911 is reportedly “overwhelmed” in some spots:
#HouWX #TXWX #Imelda #texasflood #shelter #winnie #tx #texas pic.twitter.com/ryin8v32sc
— 𝒜𝓂𝓎 🔮⚡️ (@AmySarahx3) September 19, 2019
There’s currently a Flash Flood Emergency for “Beaumont TX, Nederland TX, Port Neches TX until 6:30 AM CDT”:
Flash Flood Emergency continues for Beaumont TX, Nederland TX, Port Neches TX until 6:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/kjRqNfMiTz
— NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) September 19, 2019
The rains are predicted to continue into this morning:
The only named storm impacting the U.S. is Tropical Depression #Imelda– which continues to bring significant rainfall as life threatening flash flooding is ongoing this morning. pic.twitter.com/Lrihiagus4
— Melissa Le Fevre (@LeFevreWX) September 19, 2019
These are some of the same parts of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017:
Some of the same areas of southeast #Texas that received 50"-60" of rain in #HurricaneHarvey two years ago have seen 20"-30" in the past 24-36 hours from #Imelda😮 #txwx #flashflood pic.twitter.com/SWkPYGPfNA
— Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) September 19, 2019
The scene in Beaumont:
College street in Beaumont is underwater. Here’s an overhead view from Interstate 10. @12NewsNow #txwx #Imelda pic.twitter.com/MGbkLzFygx
— Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) September 19, 2019
FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY#Imelda has unleashed life-threatening flooding across southern Texas this morning. Floodwaters have overtaken roads, homes and businesses #TXwx pic.twitter.com/QK9k3Yr7BJ
— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 19, 2019
Channel 12 in Beaumont even had to evacuate the station:
My heart is broken look at this sight of @12NewsNow flooded. #txwx #Imelda pic.twitter.com/hqgGEi2KQZ
— Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) September 19, 2019
Update: We are having to end our wall-to-wall coverage on Imelda and evacuate our building due to flooding. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/rQWoGTqGJU
— Ben Parsons (@BenParsons7) September 19, 2019
This is terrifying:
A stream gauge in Southeast Texas shows a water rise of 16 feet in 1 day! I had to see what it typically looks like. Most concerning is the neighboorhood just east of the Pine Island Bayou. #Imelda #FlashFloodEmergency pic.twitter.com/AlQU83hqOe
— Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 19, 2019
Please stay safe, everyone.
