Overnight, rains from Tropical Depression Imelda dumped up to 30 inches of rain in the Beaumont area in southeast Texas causing “life threatening’ flooding:

911 is reportedly “overwhelmed” in some spots:

There’s currently a Flash Flood Emergency for “Beaumont TX, Nederland TX, Port Neches TX until 6:30 AM CDT”:

Trending

The rains are predicted to continue into this morning:

These are some of the same parts of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017:

The scene in Beaumont:

Channel 12 in Beaumont even had to evacuate the station:

This is terrifying:

Please stay safe, everyone.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BeaumontHoustonImeldaTexas