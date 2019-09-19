Overnight, rains from Tropical Depression Imelda dumped up to 30 inches of rain in the Beaumont area in southeast Texas causing “life threatening’ flooding:

911 is reportedly “overwhelmed” in some spots:

There’s currently a Flash Flood Emergency for “Beaumont TX, Nederland TX, Port Neches TX until 6:30 AM CDT”:

Flash Flood Emergency continues for Beaumont TX, Nederland TX, Port Neches TX until 6:30 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/kjRqNfMiTz — NWS Lake Charles (@NWSLakeCharles) September 19, 2019

The rains are predicted to continue into this morning:

The only named storm impacting the U.S. is Tropical Depression #Imelda– which continues to bring significant rainfall as life threatening flash flooding is ongoing this morning. pic.twitter.com/Lrihiagus4 — Melissa Le Fevre (@LeFevreWX) September 19, 2019

These are some of the same parts of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey in 2017:

Some of the same areas of southeast #Texas that received 50"-60" of rain in #HurricaneHarvey two years ago have seen 20"-30" in the past 24-36 hours from #Imelda😮 #txwx #flashflood pic.twitter.com/SWkPYGPfNA — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) September 19, 2019

The scene in Beaumont:

FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY#Imelda has unleashed life-threatening flooding across southern Texas this morning. Floodwaters have overtaken roads, homes and businesses #TXwx pic.twitter.com/QK9k3Yr7BJ — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 19, 2019

Channel 12 in Beaumont even had to evacuate the station:

Update: We are having to end our wall-to-wall coverage on Imelda and evacuate our building due to flooding. @12NewsNow pic.twitter.com/rQWoGTqGJU — Ben Parsons (@BenParsons7) September 19, 2019

This is terrifying:

A stream gauge in Southeast Texas shows a water rise of 16 feet in 1 day! I had to see what it typically looks like. Most concerning is the neighboorhood just east of the Pine Island Bayou. #Imelda #FlashFloodEmergency pic.twitter.com/AlQU83hqOe — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) September 19, 2019

Please stay safe, everyone.

***