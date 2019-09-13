At last night’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to get the troops out of Afghanistan by opening bases in Pakistan:

Former Vice President Biden says he would use military bases in Pakistan as an alternative to having troops in Afghanistan. Can’t imagine that’s even within the realm of what’s possible. For many reasons, including internal politics, Pakistan wouldn’t agree to it. — Idrees Ali (@idreesali114) September 13, 2019

And he’s the so-called expert in the Democratic party:

Biden clearly has no clue what he's talking about. Even directly after 9/11, Pakistan did not allow us to run any kind of combat sorties from their territory… refuels only. They'd never allow it now. https://t.co/O2pIVFvi9r — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) September 13, 2019

Even Joe Biden press secretary Symone Sanders can’t explain it:

Biden Press Secretary Symone Sanders can’t explain Biden’s plan to put military bases in Pakistanhttps://t.co/4alEYeVjIl pic.twitter.com/gIVjZEWPac — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2019

Biden may need a new press secretary after that performance:

Wow. Absolutely terrible segment. She should've just said she wasn't prepared to discuss that topic because she obviously wasn't. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 13, 2019

Video of Biden’s nonsense here:

Joe biden floats the idea of establishing bases in #Pakistan after withdrawal from Afghanistan to keep an eye on Afg & counter any threats that might emerge. Hard to see Pakistanis agreeing considering the history of US buttering up, scapegoating & sanctioning Pakistan on a whim. pic.twitter.com/ADpQBbYRP4 — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) September 13, 2019

