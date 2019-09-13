At last night’s debate, former Vice President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to get the troops out of Afghanistan by opening bases in Pakistan:

And he’s the so-called expert in the Democratic party:

Even Joe Biden press secretary Symone Sanders can’t explain it:

Biden may need a new press secretary after that performance:

Video of Biden’s nonsense here:

