Just another totally normal day covering U.S. politics where an elderly candidate for president challenges a member of the media to a wrestling match instead of releasing his medical records:

“I don’t have health concerns. Want to wrestle,” Biden jokes with a reporter who asked him why he hasn’t released a bill of health from his doctor to quiet ageist concerns. Biden said he would do so whenever he has his next physical. — Marianna Sotomayor (@MariannaNBCNews) September 13, 2019

And the reporter he challenged was HuffPost’s Igor Bobic:

Joe Biden just challenged @igorbobic to a wrestling match — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 13, 2019

Unfortunately, Bobic didn’t throw down with the former Veep right then and there:

Asked if he’ll release his medical records to address concerns raised by rivals, Biden jokes to me, “What the hell concerns. Man, you wanna wrestle?” He adds he’ll release them “when I get the next physical, before there’s a first vote.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 13, 2019

I am now about the wrestle the former Vice President of the United States. — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) September 13, 2019

Does he not even understand how journalism works in 2019? This would have gotten so many clicks:

He asked @igorbobic “you want to wrestle” after being asked about releasing his medical records. Igor declined the offer. — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 13, 2019

Oh, and as Biden said this his American flag pin was upside down. Maybe his eyes are going, too?

Biden, 76, promises to release his medical records “before there’s a first vote.” Also dares @igorbobic to wrestle. (And yes his flag pin flipped upside down.) pic.twitter.com/H9A5NoKu2p — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 13, 2019

***