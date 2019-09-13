Just another totally normal day covering U.S. politics where an elderly candidate for president challenges a member of the media to a wrestling match instead of releasing his medical records:

And the reporter he challenged was HuffPost’s Igor Bobic:

Unfortunately, Bobic didn’t throw down with the former Veep right then and there:

Does he not even understand how journalism works in 2019? This would have gotten so many clicks:

Oh, and as Biden said this his American flag pin was upside down. Maybe his eyes are going, too?

