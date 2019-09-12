Yesterday we told you how Sen. Ted Cruz trolled Dem presidential candidate on his standing in the polls after it was suggested the two play basketball instead of debating. ICYMI, here it is again:

Sorry. You gotta poll at 5% or more to play on my court. https://t.co/xRx6VYdWft — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2019

Well, it looks like we might have a game after all. Yang responded back to Sen. Cruz with a poll that shows him at 5%:

Ted I would be delighted to beat you in basketball. 😀🏀 pic.twitter.com/RHFrdAfcZ9 — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 12, 2019

Game on:

Bring it. 4 on 4, you plus three of your paid staffers vs me and three of my paid staffers (no outside ringers). Say, this Friday afternoon in Houston? The loser gives $5k to the (non-political) charity of the winner’s choice? Game? https://t.co/HVlssiJEA5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 12, 2019

As we wait for Yang’s response, we’ll leave you with this: Will they play on regulation rims or 8-footers?

When I see an eight-foot rim I know exactly what to do. 😀 pic.twitter.com/IFVB4EIiRH — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) September 11, 2019

We vote for the 8-footers because that way everyone can dunk.

