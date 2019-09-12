Yesterday we told you how Sen. Ted Cruz trolled Dem presidential candidate on his standing in the polls after it was suggested the two play basketball instead of debating. ICYMI, here it is again:

Well, it looks like we might have a game after all. Yang responded back to Sen. Cruz with a poll that shows him at 5%:

Trending

Game on:

As we wait for Yang’s response, we’ll leave you with this: Will they play on regulation rims or 8-footers?

We vote for the 8-footers because that way everyone can dunk.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew YangTed Cruz