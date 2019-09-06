Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur reports that Sen. Kamala Harris, if elected president, is in favor of a “mandatory buyback of assault weapons”:

Just asked @KamalaHarris if she favors a mandatory buyback of assault weapons; she said she does. “I think it’s a good idea,” Harris replied. “We have to work out the details — there are a lot of details — but I do… We have to take those guns off the streets.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 6, 2019

So, exactly how is she defining “assault weapon”?

What do you mean by assault weapon under this buy back? What is an assault weapon? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 6, 2019

Well, according to Kapur, Harris is using the definition in “S.66 – Assault Weapons Ban of 2019“:

Here’s a bill Harris is on that seeks to define the term: https://t.co/pqXP3Ga1MQ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 6, 2019

And this bill bans semi-automatic shotguns with grenade launchers (click on the image for the grenade launcher part):

Somebody asked me to take a look at the details of Diane Feinstein's Assault Weapons Ban of 2019 and I have some bad news, folks: it would ban semi-automatic shotguns with grenade launchers. pic.twitter.com/hPbNemez45 — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 6, 2019

Now we want one! Thankfully these are still legal though:

No mention of a chainsaw bayonet ban, though. Sorry, @USATODAY. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 6, 2019

As for Harris’ proposal, this puts here to the left of Biden, Bernie and Warren:

Kamala Harris's position here is more aggressive than Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren — those three have NOT called for mandatory gun buybacks.@BetoORourke and @RepSwalwell support the idea.https://t.co/kEhYu7IEWB — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 6, 2019

Oh, and one of the details Harris left out was on what happens to those who don’t comply:

Did she say what she would do to those who don't comply? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 6, 2019

she did not — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 6, 2019

Ok. That's the most important question to me. How will the candidates calling for gun confiscation enforce such a plan. Will they search out owners to "take those guns off the streets?" Will they jail those who don't turn in their guns? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 6, 2019

good/fair questions — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 6, 2019

I know @jaketapper had asked this back when Swalwell was running and Swalwell said he would jail those who didn't turn in their guns. Haven't seen Beto or Kamala explain what they'd do. Beto has said he basically expects everyone to comply. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) September 6, 2019

Kind of an important detail, no?

