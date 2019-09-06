Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur reports that Sen. Kamala Harris, if elected president, is in favor of a “mandatory buyback of assault weapons”:

So, exactly how is she defining “assault weapon”?

Well, according to Kapur, Harris is using the definition in “S.66 – Assault Weapons Ban of 2019“:

And this bill bans semi-automatic shotguns with grenade launchers (click on the image for the grenade launcher part):

Now we want one! Thankfully these are still legal though:

As for Harris’ proposal, this puts here to the left of Biden, Bernie and Warren:

Oh, and one of the details Harris left out was on what happens to those who don’t comply:

Kind of an important detail, no?

