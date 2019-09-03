It’s dead, Jim:

The South Dakota Democratic Party is closing its two remaining offices. Staff will work remotely for lack of funding – https://t.co/e8pjpoPnqC — Reid Wilson (@PoliticsReid) September 3, 2019

South Dakota used to be a Dem state even:

15 years ago, South Dakota had an all Democratic congressional delegation https://t.co/snpVNjw8w1 — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 3, 2019

Amazing. State had an all-Dem cong'l delegation as recently as 2004; and sent to the Senate towering figures in liberalism of the last half-century (McGovern, Daschle, Abourezk).https://t.co/7BZvtLPGko — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) September 3, 2019

And in 2018, Dems almost won the governorship:

Wow. They almost won a governor's race in 2018! https://t.co/uOXbrUElol — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 3, 2019

Some libs are criticizing big money guy Tom Steyer for running for president instead of using his $ at the state level:

Instead of burning money on a vanity run for President, this is the kind of stuff Tom Steyer should dedicate his billions to. https://t.co/lkQzgndyas — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) September 3, 2019

But what did state Dems think would happen when national Dems abandoned rural voters?

This should highlight what would happen if the electoral college was removed. If the DNC doesn't think South Dakota is worth saving right now, they sure as heck won't think its worth much if its electoral votes are removed. https://t.co/8SsH2OfeC2 — Lex Jameson (@RealLexJameson) September 3, 2019

They honestly don’t care about South Dakota or its voters:

Given how the Democratic Party is pushing for SD to not count in Presidential elections via the Electoral College & maybe lose a Senator to California, why are they shocked? https://t.co/fj5btuWy9Z — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) September 3, 2019

If you ever wonder why the Democratic Party seems like the boogieman in large swaths of the country, this is why: There's no attempt to create even present a viable alternative and present a message So all voters know about the Dems is what the local GOP says it is https://t.co/Z067ROJdxM — Hamilton Cook (@hamiltondefense) September 3, 2019

***