What could go wrong?

Dior launched a new cologne for men called Sauvage (say it like a French person) that’s inspired by Native American culture:

And Johnny Depp was hired as the face of this new product:

2. Keep in mind the name of this cologne is "Sauvage" which is "savage" in French. This cologne is not new, but using a Native American theme is new. Also keep in mind that Johnny Depp is the spokesman for this cologne. @Dior/@LVMH has a long history of this — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 30, 2019

According to a press release, Johnny Depp met with real Native Americans to make sure Dior avoided “cultural appropriation and subversion that so often taints images representing Native peoples”:

3. From the press release @Dior/@LVMH sent out A) Is there a shortage of concepts? They HAD to do this? No other ideas in all of LVMH? B) Every community has folks willing to consult on stuff like this, it doesn't protect a company from their decisionshttps://t.co/J9UDOII5qo pic.twitter.com/mpygA2q0Un — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 30, 2019

LOL. The full commercial is even worse with Depp playing guitar while an attractive Native woman looks on in the background:

Dior seems ready for the controversy and has a short film out to defend the cologne:

As a preview of the new film to be revealed on September 1st, discover the stories behind the creation: a love letter to the spirit of a land that should be protected, cultures that should be celebrated and to people that should be honored @americansforindianopportunity pic.twitter.com/OBQZw22JIW — Dior (@Dior) August 30, 2019

