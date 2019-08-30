What could go wrong?

Dior launched a new cologne for men called Sauvage (say it like a French person) that’s inspired by Native American culture:

And Johnny Depp was hired as the face of this new product:

According to a press release, Johnny Depp met with real Native Americans to make sure Dior avoided “cultural appropriation and subversion that so often taints images representing Native peoples”:

LOL. The full commercial is even worse with Depp playing guitar while an attractive Native woman looks on in the background:

Dior seems ready for the controversy and has a short film out to defend the cologne:

