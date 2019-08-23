After tanking the market with comments on China and his own hand-picked Fed chair, President Donald Trump joked that it was really combat veteran and Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton who was at fault because he dropped his presidential bid today:

The Dow is down 573 points perhaps on the news that Representative Seth Moulton, whoever that may be, has dropped out of the 2020 Presidential Race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2019

The troll-in-chief strikes again:

If you're gonna hire a troll, at least you get the benefit of good trolling. This is good trolling. https://t.co/feaScEtTO1 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 23, 2019

But, for the most part, the joke didn’t land well with folks from across the political spectrum:

President Donald Trump, there is nothing amusing about this. Tone Mr President. Tone. https://t.co/M6O2W1PDYI — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 23, 2019

Of all the military vets turned politicians, Moulton’s service is among the most impressive and intense – Marine infantry entering Baghdad, battles of Najaf and Nasiriyah, tribal liaison during Anbar Awakening. https://t.co/B5VyeqKUp1 — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) August 23, 2019

ha ha how fun we are joking https://t.co/w3Vj1UY4Mq — Josh Barro (@jbarro) August 23, 2019

I'm sure retirees love this brand of humor. https://t.co/rscvr1GvmE — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) August 23, 2019

How is this real life?! Trump has lost his mind. https://t.co/UDkuoJqwa2 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 23, 2019

FWIW, the Dow is about flat on the year:

This is about as funny as the fact that the Dow Jones hasn't increased at all over the past year #TrumpRecession2020 https://t.co/XTXKPwYVxE pic.twitter.com/RsaNp6rYBA — Dana Nuccitelli (@dana1981) August 23, 2019

