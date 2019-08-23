After tanking the market with comments on China and his own hand-picked Fed chair, President Donald Trump joked that it was really combat veteran and Democrat Rep. Seth Moulton who was at fault because he dropped his presidential bid today:

The troll-in-chief strikes again:

But, for the most part, the joke didn’t land well with folks from across the political spectrum:

FWIW, the Dow is about flat on the year:

Related:

 

