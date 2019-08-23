Because today is totally slow news day, North Korea thought it would be a good time to test fire a few more missiles over the Sea of Japan:

BREAKING: North Korea launches projectile, Japanese government says — Jesse Johnson (@jljzen) August 23, 2019

This comes after Kim Jong Un allegedly promised the president that the tests were over:

North Korea has now conducted nine rounds of launches since early May. But this one's notable because it comes after Trump says Kim promised "this testing would stop when the exercises end." They did end Tuesday. And yet… https://t.co/dnAbmlzyBS — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) August 23, 2019

There’s still some question just what was fired, but Japan is calling the projectiles “ballistic missiles”:

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles. Adds it's monitoring in case of additional launches. No more details at this point. But Japan's government is calling these "ballistic missiles," according to media reports. — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) August 23, 2019

North Korea's latest launch comes a day after its foreign minister warned the US it was "ready for dialogue or confrontation," and vowed to remain "America's biggest threat" for a long time to come. — William Gallo (@GalloVOA) August 23, 2019

The US has assessed that North Korea fired two short range missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan on Saturday (local time), according to a US official. The launches occurred about 15 minutes apart from one another. @rabrowne75 reports. — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) August 23, 2019

More from CNN:

North Korea fired two short-range missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, according to an assessment cited by two US officials https://t.co/vWySlnRSPB — CNN (@CNN) August 23, 2019

Happy Friday, everyone!

***