Because today is totally slow news day, North Korea thought it would be a good time to test fire a few more missiles over the Sea of Japan:

This comes after Kim Jong Un allegedly promised the president that the tests were over:

There’s still some question just what was fired, but Japan is calling the projectiles “ballistic missiles”:

