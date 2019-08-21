Singer Lizzo tweeted out this video of the 2016 Dem debates with her song, “Truth Hurts” playing in the background. If you don’t know the song, the opening lyrics are, “Why men great ’til they gotta be great?:

And then Hillary Clinton responded with the second line of the song:

"I just took a DNA test, turns out…" — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019

Well, not the entire second line of the song. . .

Why men great ’til they gotta be great?

Woo

I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch

Even when I’m crying crazy

Yeah, I got boy problems, that’s the human in me

Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the goddess in me

You coulda had a bad bitch, non-committal

Help you with your career just a little

You’re ‘posed to hold me down, but you’re holding me back

Oh. The rest of the lyrics here.

And she may be the B-word, but she’s 100% not president:

100% not president https://t.co/RG4Jij3aTV — Alyssa Canobbio Hackbarth (@AlyssaEinDC) August 21, 2019

It is one of those days:

Everything is just weird today https://t.co/jWbzKvgnw0 — Frida Ghitis (@FridaGhitis) August 21, 2019

