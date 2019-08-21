Authorities from New York closed and took possession of Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn after the restaurant reportedly failed to pay almost $200,000 in taxes to the state:

Brooklyn’s most beloved pizza joint — known for delicious slices and a grungy vibe since 1965 — has shut down amid apparently outstanding state tax bills.https://t.co/Tl7AYQdQci — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 20, 2019

From the New York Daily News:

A Taxation Department spokesman said the seizure stems from $167,506 in outstanding tax debt the pizzeria owes the state. “Seizing a business is always our last resort,” Taxation Department spokesman James Gazzale said. “Long before we seize a business we are in contact with the owner to let them know there is an outstanding tax debt.”

The closure caught the attention of Bil de Blasio, who oddly hasn’t spoken out against New York’s state taxes before and their impact on small businesses. But NOW he wants something done because he likes their pizza:

Di Fara is THE best pizza place in New York City. It MUST be saved. I’m ready to do anything I can to get them reopened — as are thousands of New York City pizza-lovers. My team and I are looking into how we can help resolve this situation. https://t.co/oL1jKxpgh5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) August 21, 2019

You see, small businesses he likes don't have to pay their taxes:

A taxpayer bailout of a pizza place is on the way?

Question for the mayor: Who else doesn't have to pay taxes?

Nope. Still not going to be the nominee:

This is dumb. You are going to use your official, very powerful office to bail out one business you like over their failure to pay taxes? Are you going to intervene every time a business in NYC faces tax trouble? Or just when it's good optics for a dopey campaign? https://t.co/jy2vTFVQOD — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) August 21, 2019

