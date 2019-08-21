It’s going to be one of those days when real life is funnier than The Babylon Bee, isn’t it? Remember last year when Katie Pavlich asked if Sean Spicer will appear on “Dancing with the Stars” and he said, “I wouldn’t do that to viewers”:
July 24, 2018 — @KatiePavlich: "Everybody wants to know if you are going to be on Dancing with the Stars. This is a yes or no question…"@SeanSpicer: "It's no. Zero on the rhythm. I wouldn't do that to viewers."#DWTS#DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/i9FgcN5lt0
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) August 21, 2019
Narrator: He is doing that to viewers. . .
Sean Spicer was announced this morning as a contestant on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”:
.@seanspicer will compete on the new season of @DancingABC!#DWTS#DancingOnGMAhttps://t.co/iiWtUzxXl2 pic.twitter.com/cJ9XmrEl3T
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
And they’re already making inauguration crowd-size jokes:
Apparently @Tom_Bergeron says @seanspicer is in charge of assessing audience size 👀@DancingABC#DWTS #DancingOnGMA https://t.co/KdLAHBrq2r pic.twitter.com/NZVax1MHip
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Full cast here, which includes Christie Brinkley:
FULL CAST REVEAL OF @DancingABC: https://t.co/dRgklOgfAw@karamo @raylewis@Iamkelmitchell@SeaBrinkley @seanspicer @RealLamarOdom@AllyBrooke @KateFlannery@Lauren_Alaina @vanderjames@hannahbrown @MWilsonSupreme #DancingOnGMA#DWTS
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
***