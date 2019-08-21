It’s going to be one of those days when real life is funnier than The Babylon Bee, isn’t it? Remember last year when Katie Pavlich asked if Sean Spicer will appear on “Dancing with the Stars” and he said, “I wouldn’t do that to viewers”:

Narrator: He is doing that to viewers. . .

Sean Spicer was announced this morning as a contestant on the upcoming season of “Dancing with the Stars”:

And they’re already making inauguration crowd-size jokes:

Full cast here, which includes Christie Brinkley:

***

