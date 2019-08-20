WHOOPS!

It appears Democrats chose a city for the 2020 DNC convention that does not have enough hotel rooms to accommodate the DNC convention:

As DNC Convention Decision Nears, Questions Over Milwaukee's Hotel Room Inventory Looms https://t.co/cDPtqB1eWV pic.twitter.com/L45fJd2018 — WPR (@WPR) February 26, 2019

And now Dems are planning to bus, train or drive delegates and such in from O’Hare airport in Illinois, which is over an hour away under the best of circumstances:

Hotel assignments for 2020 DNC convention in Milwaukee could stretch to O'Hare https://t.co/kchws8xwM6 via @BillGlauber — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 19, 2019

There’s always Madison, WI:

2020 DNC tip: O'Hare is as far from Milwaukee as Madison, but if you're staying near O'Hare there's a train you can take to Milwaukee to avoid traffic. There is no such train from Madison. — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 19, 2019

This is funny, but not as funny as delegates have to budget upwards of 3 hours just to get to the arena:

guess some attendees are going to have to waukee pretty far https://t.co/F4mMlseMRG — Ariel Edwards-Levy (@aedwardslevy) August 19, 2019

Although some of the rooms may open up as these narcissists drop out:

Every hotel room in Milwaukee is already booked during the DNC by the Democratic presidential candidates. — Seth Masket (@smotus) May 4, 2019

And these are the same people that want Americans to trust them with the management of the entire economy? No thanks:

It was quite predictable that Milwaukee wasn't going to have enough hotel space to accommodate the DNC. https://t.co/GxlpZ0KIgf https://t.co/cfIZIiViNi — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 19, 2019

