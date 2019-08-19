OMFG. Watch this video and then ask yourself, how in the hell did a judge think he should be on the street?

@GavinNewsom Please watch this video of me getting attacked at my front door less than 72-hrs ago. The man who attacked me was released this morning because the judge, Christine Van Aken believes that this man is not a danger to our community. PLEASE SAVE OUR CITY!! #savesf pic.twitter.com/XGzmtSLQpP — Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) August 15, 2019

Does “assertive case management” make the women of San Francisco feel safe?

The @SFDAOffice charged Mr. Vincent w/false imprisonment, attempted robbery, & 2 counts of battery. He was arraigned yesterday & entered a plea of not guilty. Prosecutors expressed concerns about his release. Ultimately, the court released him on assertive case management. https://t.co/grgdG6eRGN — Maxwell Szabo (@maxxszabo) August 14, 2019

According to reports, the DA’s office didn’t even bother to show the video to the judge:

DRAMA: City Attorney Dennis Herrera says the DA’s office should have shown Judge Van Aken the surveillance video. Max Szabo at the DA’s office called me to say the statement is “uninformed” and nothing went wrong on their end & city is doing “damage control”. — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) August 17, 2019

Even worse? The DA released him because he felt the mentally ill man that attacked this woman was better off on the street than in jail:

(1/7) Update: A temporary bed was found for this defendant. One of the reasons my office expressed concerns about releasing this defendant pretrial is because the shortage of on-demand services for the justice involved population means such an outcome … https://t.co/b0Vwcr0GUb — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 15, 2019

(2/7) (where a defendant who may suffer from behavioral health issues is immediately connected to services and a bed, rather than released to the streets with minimal supervision) is the exception rather than the rule. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 15, 2019

(3/7) The failure to provide adequate services for the justice involved population is unacceptable. It puts the courts in the situation of either jailing the mentally ill or releasing them in the hope that they'll get services in a timely manner. Neither scenario is acceptable. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 15, 2019

(4/7) Instances like these serve as a stark reminder of why I convened a panel of experts three years ago who recommended San Francisco construct a behavioral health justice center.https://t.co/zJUytBCm8e — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 15, 2019

(5/7) While jails may provide a short-term reprieve for the community, in the long-term they do not result in positive outcomes for the city, victims, taxpayers, or the individual themselves. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 15, 2019

(6/7) When it comes to behavioral health, jails are a band-aid; they do not treat the illness that is a root cause of the offense, meaning defendants are nearly always released to our streets sometime later in the same condition or worse. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 15, 2019

(7/7) we advocated to preventively detain this individual in the interests of public safety, but the absence of services means people seldom get the treatment they need, when they need it. — George Gascón (@GeorgeGascon) August 16, 2019

Weird how the left out the part about not showing the video to the judge:

Did your office show the graphic footage of my attack to the judge to ensure he doesn’t get released back on the streets? @GeorgeGascon https://t.co/AvGLzS6PCC — Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) August 16, 2019

And cops in San Fran are PISSED. They want the judge reassigned to traffic court:

Here is the view from law enforcement. Clearly she is not fit for this position- #ChristineVanAken #savesf https://t.co/oVYwmFPsJL — Paneez Kosarianfard (@paneezkosarian) August 16, 2019

Send the DA to traffic court, too:

LISTEN: "What else does the city need to see for proof to know that this man is a danger to all of us?" The victim of an attack caught on camera in #SanFrancisco reacts to the news her attacker has been released from police custody. @AmberKTVU will have more at 10p on @KTVU pic.twitter.com/s27gPD8Dp3 — Anna Trinidad (@ATrinKTVU) August 15, 2019

