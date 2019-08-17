On Friday in Hong Kong, protesters played the Star-Spangled Banner at the end of their rally. Have a watch:
So literally moments ago this happened. Crowd leaving Hong Kong rally and the Star Spangled Banner began playing. pic.twitter.com/De5PuayhlP
— Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) August 16, 2019
And this isn’t the first time it’s happened:
Video from Hong Kong shows pro-democracy protesters waving American flags and singing the American National Anthem.
Demonstrations have shutdown the city's airport for a second consecutive day and put the entire Chinese city on edge. pic.twitter.com/ZrYE5DzZYU
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 13, 2019
Forget Greenland, let’s buy Hong Kong:
Let’s just buy Hong Kong, then.
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 16, 2019
They get it:
They've already raised the US flag!
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 16, 2019
