On Friday in Hong Kong, protesters played the Star-Spangled Banner at the end of their rally. Have a watch:

So literally moments ago this happened. Crowd leaving Hong Kong rally and the Star Spangled Banner began playing. pic.twitter.com/De5PuayhlP — Brian Sullivan (@SullyCNBC) August 16, 2019

And this isn’t the first time it’s happened:

Video from Hong Kong shows pro-democracy protesters waving American flags and singing the American National Anthem. Demonstrations have shutdown the city's airport for a second consecutive day and put the entire Chinese city on edge. pic.twitter.com/ZrYE5DzZYU — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 13, 2019

Forget Greenland, let’s buy Hong Kong:

Let’s just buy Hong Kong, then. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 16, 2019

They get it:

They've already raised the US flag! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 16, 2019

***

