Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Anthony Scaramucci has been suspended by Twitter, allegedly over a tweet where the former White House communications director made fun of President Trump’s weight:

But, that tweet is still publicly visible so Scaramucci’s theory really doesn’t make much sense:

Here’s the tweet in question:

Anyway, the suspension is over and Scaramucci took another shot at Trump, this time over his knowledge of American history:

We are in the dumbest timeline:

***

