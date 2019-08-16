Axios’ Jonathan Swan reports that Anthony Scaramucci has been suspended by Twitter, allegedly over a tweet where the former White House communications director made fun of President Trump’s weight:

. @Scaramucci says Twitter has temporarily suspended his account. “I think it is related to ‘fat shaming’ President Trump,” the president’s former communications director says. “I should have said he is the largest proportioned President since William Howard Taft. My bad.” pic.twitter.com/0nnH9rtjxg — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 16, 2019

But, that tweet is still publicly visible so Scaramucci’s theory really doesn’t make much sense:

FWIW (and it’s not worth much), the Mooch’s theory is wrong. If the tweet he thought was the offending tweet was actually the offending tweet there would be a notice on it, per Twitter’s rules. https://t.co/WC9qf40lIL — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) August 16, 2019

Here’s the tweet in question:

Said the fattest President since William Howard Taft . . . https://t.co/T3Cbnx5T4S — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 16, 2019

Anyway, the suspension is over and Scaramucci took another shot at Trump, this time over his knowledge of American history:

Do you think @POTUS knows who William Howard Taft is? — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) August 16, 2019

We are in the dumbest timeline:

I wish to put this tweet in a DeLorean and send it back with Marty McFly to 1985 as a warning to othershttps://t.co/TtXs0ITOBR — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) August 16, 2019

