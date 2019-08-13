Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted a photo of a strawberry shortcake she made for her grandson and we have questions.
WTF is this? It’s not even 1/1024th of what a strawberry shortcake should look like:
Strawberries are in season and my grandson’s in town—that means strawberry shortcake! pic.twitter.com/sZNfWnqxmy
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 13, 2019
We want to see her recipe:
Is that what it’s supposed to look like? 🧐 https://t.co/YKz1QfqSQz
— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 13, 2019
Mission accomplished?
Elizabeth: Wow, we did it.
Grandson: “but grandma, it doesn’t look like…
Elizabeth: I SAID WE DID IT!!! https://t.co/BBBzIIFbw5
— standupkid (@noredavis) August 13, 2019
It really does not look right. What did she do to it?
did you use all the parts of the strawberry https://t.co/YROdZkV0wh
— Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 13, 2019
She has a plan for everything but dessert:
Your one failed plan. https://t.co/nwTQw9tPdp
— Phillip Henry (@MajorPhilebrity) August 13, 2019
Even some supporters are concerned:
Ma’am please, I am trying to vote for you https://t.co/AaCxSdiqr5
— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) August 13, 2019
Good advice:
Please delete
— Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) August 13, 2019
