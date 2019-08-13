Sen. Elizabeth Warren posted a photo of a strawberry shortcake she made for her grandson and we have questions.

WTF is this? It’s not even 1/1024th of what a strawberry shortcake should look like:

We want to see her recipe:

Mission accomplished?

Trending

It really does not look right. What did she do to it?

She has a plan for everything but dessert:

Even some supporters are concerned:

Good advice:

So, how would you caption it? Let us know down in the comments!

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elizabeth Warren