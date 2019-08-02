President Donald Trump clarified to reporters a few moments ago that this tweet directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings this morning. . .

. . .was not meant as a “wise guy tweet”:

Video here:

The tweet ended up creating a dust-up between Nikki Haley, who called it “unnecessary”:

And Kellyanne Conway, who chastised Haley for responding:

Libs and the media should’ve predicted this was going to happen:

But, alas . . . they took the bait. Again:

Of course, they won’t believe President Trump anyway.

***

