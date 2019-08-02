President Donald Trump clarified to reporters a few moments ago that this tweet directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings this morning. . .
Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
. . .was not meant as a “wise guy tweet”:
Pres Trump just now at the White House says this was “not meant as a wise guy tweet.” https://t.co/ROZjBjoege
— Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 2, 2019
Video here:
Pres. Trump says his tweet about Elijah Cummings was not meant “as a wise guy tweet” https://t.co/r7kZAOKXfi pic.twitter.com/HdCB8Botr1
— CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2019
The tweet ended up creating a dust-up between Nikki Haley, who called it “unnecessary”:
This is so unnecessary. 🙄
— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019
And Kellyanne Conway, who chastised Haley for responding:
THIS is so unnecessary
Trump-PENCE2020 https://t.co/wopDdCWRwR
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2019
Libs and the media should’ve predicted this was going to happen:
Trump's sarcasm always has just enough plausible deniability built into it https://t.co/WhtgiqKVfD
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 2, 2019
But, alas . . . they took the bait. Again:
You’re sick, dude. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/TLOH81cRR0
— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) August 2, 2019
Hey @realDonaldTrump: You are the President of the United States of America. You should never gloat about a crime. Period. https://t.co/LJljwTAb8T
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 2, 2019
The president of the United States is a monster https://t.co/G7n3qTPH9B
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2019
Of course, they won’t believe President Trump anyway.
***
