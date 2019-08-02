President Donald Trump clarified to reporters a few moments ago that this tweet directed at Rep. Elijah Cummings this morning. . .

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

. . .was not meant as a “wise guy tweet”:

Pres Trump just now at the White House says this was “not meant as a wise guy tweet.” https://t.co/ROZjBjoege — Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 2, 2019

Video here:

Pres. Trump says his tweet about Elijah Cummings was not meant “as a wise guy tweet” https://t.co/r7kZAOKXfi pic.twitter.com/HdCB8Botr1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 2, 2019

The tweet ended up creating a dust-up between Nikki Haley, who called it “unnecessary”:

This is so unnecessary. 🙄 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) August 2, 2019

And Kellyanne Conway, who chastised Haley for responding:

THIS is so unnecessary

Trump-PENCE2020 https://t.co/wopDdCWRwR — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) August 2, 2019

Libs and the media should’ve predicted this was going to happen:

Trump's sarcasm always has just enough plausible deniability built into it https://t.co/WhtgiqKVfD — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) August 2, 2019

But, alas . . . they took the bait. Again:

Hey @realDonaldTrump: You are the President of the United States of America. You should never gloat about a crime. Period. https://t.co/LJljwTAb8T — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 2, 2019

The president of the United States is a monster https://t.co/G7n3qTPH9B — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 2, 2019

Of course, they won’t believe President Trump anyway.

