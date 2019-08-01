Behold, the new logo for the 2020 GOP Convention in Charlotte, NC:

Check out our official logo for the 2020 Republican National Convention, stay tuned for updates as we work to put on an amazing convention in Charlotte next summer! #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/ldqU66LPxS — GOP Convention (@GOPconvention) August 1, 2019

Yes, that is a crown in the background. Charlotte is known as the “Queen City” and that’s the city’s symbol:

Good morning, Charlotte. — City of Charlotte (@CLTgov) August 1, 2019

But we do admit, it looks . . . odd:

GP Why is the elephant playing with a blue ball in a field of oversized ornamental candy cane lawn decorations? https://t.co/BYUMuEElix — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) August 1, 2019

Ben Shapiro went as far as to call it “hideous”:

This logo is hideous. Why is the elephant fighting a giant squid at the circus? pic.twitter.com/JAaFbHOdYj — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 1, 2019

So, what do you think?

***