Behold, the new logo for the 2020 GOP Convention in Charlotte, NC:

Yes, that is a crown in the background. Charlotte is known as the “Queen City” and that’s the city’s symbol:

Trending

But we do admit, it looks . . . odd:

Ben Shapiro went as far as to call it “hideous”:

So, what do you think?

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GOP