Shot. . .

Nancy Pelosi came to Elijah Cummings’ defense over the weekend, saying “we all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership”:

Chaser. . .

She tweeted this from her Italy where she’s living up as part of a congressional delegation:

Trending

Rep. Matt Gaetz wrongly tweeted that Rep. Cummings was on the fancy trip, too, which drew this rebuke from Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff:

Exit question: If the country is in such a precarious position, why is Pelosi in Italy?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Nancy Pelosi