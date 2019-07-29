Shot. . .

Nancy Pelosi came to Elijah Cummings’ defense over the weekend, saying “we all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership”:

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

Chaser. . .

She tweeted this from her Italy where she’s living up as part of a congressional delegation:

Speaker Pelosi weighs in on poverty in West Baltimore …. from a 5 star, rooftop restaurant in Venice, Italy. 🙄 https://t.co/zDlpBeDP0c pic.twitter.com/fIZeT9RZTR — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) July 28, 2019

Rep. Matt Gaetz wrongly tweeted that Rep. Cummings was on the fancy trip, too, which drew this rebuke from Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff:

.@RepCummings is not on the Pelosi CODEL marking the 400th Anniversary of the First Enslaved Africans Landing in America. US Army Africa HQ is in Italy. https://t.co/6O2GMiy1y7 https://t.co/pNqR0g3xYM — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) July 27, 2019

Exit question: If the country is in such a precarious position, why is Pelosi in Italy?

***

