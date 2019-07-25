A San Francisco resident asked the local Bay Area Rapid Transit authority why the escalator repair at a station was taking so long:

The answer? A federal law preventing maintenance crew from removing this nesting pigeon:

Narrator voice: There is no federal law protecting nesting pigeons:

Please remember this the next time a lib says we should get rid of the electoral college so our betters in states like California can manage even more of our daily lives.

