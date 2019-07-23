2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang defended his “Freedom Dividend” scheme that gives every American $1000 a month by saying it would work a lot like the game Monopoly:

Um, has Andrew Yang ever played Monopoly?

He does realize the money is fake, right?

Trending

And eventually what happens is that most of the players end up bankrupt:

Or in jail, which happens because of bad luck

We eagerly await Yang’s next tweet on criminal justice reform:

Or defense spending:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Yang