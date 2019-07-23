2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang defended his “Freedom Dividend” scheme that gives every American $1000 a month by saying it would work a lot like the game Monopoly:

In Monopoly when you pass ‘Go’ you get $200. Imagine if it were the same for every American every month but for $1,000. We can make that real. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 23, 2019

Um, has Andrew Yang ever played Monopoly?

Let’s make life like a game where you get free money just for breathing, free parking even if you’re a dog, free community chest cash, and you’re rewarded for being ruthless evil bankers and landlords. — Razor (@hale_razor) July 23, 2019

He does realize the money is fake, right?

It's fake money, that's why it works for Milton Bradley and they aren't bankrupt. — [REDACTED] 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@III_247) July 23, 2019

And eventually what happens is that most of the players end up bankrupt:

You know what else happens in Monopoly? Whoever controls the most property consolidates that wealth and everyone else ends up homeless and penniless. This is already real. — Daniel Shull (@DanielShull6) July 23, 2019

In Monopoly one player ends up with all the money and everyone else goes bankrupt and homeless. Are we doing that too? — Darrel Harb (@HARBDARREL) July 23, 2019

Or in jail, which happens because of bad luck

In Monopoly, you also arbitrarily end up in jail for no reason other than bad luck. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) July 23, 2019

We eagerly await Yang’s next tweet on criminal justice reform:

in “Clue” you have to choose between a rope and a gun and — wow this got darker than i intended really quickly https://t.co/Rck4gYAfm0 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 23, 2019

Or defense spending:

In Battleship you are given a battleship, a cruiser, a destroyer and a submarine. Imagine if it were same for every American. We can make that real. https://t.co/uUFUOR6uZg — Paul Sacca (@Paul_Sacca) July 23, 2019

