The DNC War Room and the Trump War Room are battling it out on Twitter, but the only fatality seems to be Joe Biden.

It all started with this tweet from the DNC where they said “What the Trump admin is doing at the border is disgusting”:

What the Trump admin is doing at the border is disgusting. Even worse — he continues to lie about it. He called conditions "clean" and "good" at his facilities, and said they're "run beautifully." They're only "run beautifully" if you have a standard of inhumanity and brutality. pic.twitter.com/hiN7yJEeZs — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) July 19, 2019

And DNC Chair Tom Perez added that “this is horrific”:

This is horrific. As Democrats, we believe in the inherent dignity of every person. As Trump continues his inhumane immigration policies, we’re fighting for American values. https://t.co/BmeLegcM8T — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) July 21, 2019

We’re they trying to shiv Joe Biden? Because they ended up shiving Joe Biden. Here’s the Trump War Room providing a quote to what then VP Joe Biden said about these same conditions back in 2014: “If they’re good enough for our military, they’re good enough for these young people.”

And before Dems try to claim conditions are different today, we’ll remind them that they’re the ones who just tweeted out photos from 2014 and blaming the Trump administration for it:

The @OversightDems just deleted this tweet featuring a graphic placed over a photo of kids in cages at the border. The only problem is that the photo was taken in 2014 while Obama was in office. pic.twitter.com/ApHhgtIaVk — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 9, 2019

***