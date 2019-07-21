The DNC War Room and the Trump War Room are battling it out on Twitter, but the only fatality seems to be Joe Biden.

It all started with this tweet from the DNC where they said “What the Trump admin is doing at the border is disgusting”:

Trending

And DNC Chair Tom Perez added that “this is horrific”:

We’re they trying to shiv Joe Biden? Because they ended up shiving Joe Biden. Here’s the Trump War Room providing a quote to what then VP Joe Biden said about these same conditions back in 2014: “If they’re good enough for our military, they’re good enough for these young people.”

And before Dems try to claim conditions are different today, we’ll remind them that they’re the ones who just tweeted out photos from 2014 and blaming the Trump administration for it:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpJoe Biden