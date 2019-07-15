So, this question asking, “What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?” went viral over the weekend. . .
What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?
Mine:
(1) Don’t waste your time helping others
(2) Drop 90% of your projects, because you can only do one at a time
(3) Don’t write a book
— Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) July 13, 2019
. . .well, not as viral as Monica Lewinsky’s answer to it:
an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳
— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019
OMFG:
Tweet of the week. ⬇️ https://t.co/ZfeIXNqfq2
— Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) July 14, 2019
Twitter, you never disappoint:
How is this website free https://t.co/cB9XlzUR6r
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 14, 2019
***