So, this question asking, “What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received?” went viral over the weekend. . .

What’s the worst career advice you’ve ever received? Mine:

(1) Don’t waste your time helping others

(2) Drop 90% of your projects, because you can only do one at a time

(3) Don’t write a book — Adam Grant (@AdamMGrant) July 13, 2019

. . .well, not as viral as Monica Lewinsky’s answer to it:

an internship at the white house will be amazing on your resume. 😳 — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) July 14, 2019

OMFG:

Tweet of the week. ⬇️ https://t.co/ZfeIXNqfq2 — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) July 14, 2019

Twitter, you never disappoint:

How is this website free https://t.co/cB9XlzUR6r — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 14, 2019

***