The South Brunswick Police Department called out this enterprising do-it-yourselfer for the improper demolition of his own building using a pickup truck, a rope and a healthy dose of the American spirit:

Police, Fire, and Code Enforcement responded to a Georges Road warehouse for a collapsed building Tuesday morning. Officers learned the owner had a permit to demolition the building but was doing it improperly – he hooked a rope to the building and pulled it with his pick up. pic.twitter.com/QE73W5uUVA — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) July 9, 2019

Where’s the crime here?

What section of the municipal code was violated? — mitrebox (@mitrebox) July 9, 2019

This is America the last time we checked:

Why is this against the law — Boiling Pots (@MARober86400257) July 9, 2019

He even had a permit:

Yeah I'm not seeing a problem with how he's tearing it down , maybe just maybe let people do with their property how they want to do it and keep the governments nose out of it — Jason waldvogel (@Jasonwaldvogel1) July 9, 2019

And if Dodge was smart, they’d pay this guy’s fine and use it in an ad:

Ram tough — DaveinTexas (@DaveinTexas) July 9, 2019

Pickup trucks FOR THE WIN:

That's why we buy trucks — HC 🇺🇸 (@CaptAmerica31) July 9, 2019

