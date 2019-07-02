Update.

From Alyssa Farah, Vice President Pence’s press secretary:

Something came up that required the @VP to remain in Washington, DC. It’s no cause for alarm. He looks forward to rescheduling the trip to New Hampshire very soon. — Alyssa Farah (@VPPressSec) July 2, 2019

Update 2:

Pence’s office confirms Air Force Two never actually left Washington. He was scheduled to attend an event on opioids in New Hampshire today. Officials aren’t saying why it was canceled, but said it’s not cause for concern. https://t.co/2BgYMoyJEF — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 2, 2019

A senior administration official tells the pool: “This is not health related for the VP or President. Nothing related to national security.” — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 2, 2019

Original post.

Breaking news out of D.C. where we’re seeing reports that Vice President Mike Pence was called back to Washington as he was in-flight to an event in New Hampshire:

Per @RobDiRienzo: We were just informed that Vice President Pence was called back to the White House for an emergency. Air Force 2 was diverted. His scheduled event in Salem, NH has been canceled. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 2, 2019

#BREAKING Vice President Mike Pence cancels his trip to the Granite Recovery Center in New Hampshire due to an emergency at the White House. Tune in to @OANN where we will be checking with Chief White House Correspondent @EmeraldRobinson for more info #OANN — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) July 2, 2019

Just to clarify, he’s headed back to D.C. and not specifically the White House:

Clarification: the announcement said that Pence is heading back to Washington, not specifically the White House. https://t.co/MX8SVCdxh0 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 2, 2019

“It is not a cause for alarm,” according to an anonymous official. But this is out of the ordinary:

I am told that @VP Pence's New Hampshire opiod event was cancelled because something came up and he had to be back at the White House. Official says it is not a cause for alarm. — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) July 2, 2019

A spokesperson for the Vice President says he was called back to the White House, but that it was not due to an emergency. The Vice President canceled his event in New Hampshire. Air Force 2 has been turned around back to DC. #Developing — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) July 2, 2019

Editor’s note: The headline changed to “en-route” from “in-flight.”

